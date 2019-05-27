The French foreign ministry said on Monday it was opposed in principle to the death penalty, but also said it accepted Iraqi sovereignty as Iraq’s justice ministry sentenced three French citizens to death for their membership of ISIS.



“The French embassy in Iraq, in its role as provider of consular protection, is taking the necessary steps to convey its position (against the death penalty) to the Iraq authorities,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“France is opposed in principle to the death penalty at all times and in all places,” the foreign ministry said in a statement after the three ISIS members were sentenced on Sunday. They have 30 days to appeal the ruling.



The ministry added that it respected the sovereignty of the Iraq authorities and that ISIS members “had to answer for their crimes”, which carry the death penalty in Iraq.

Last Update: Monday, 27 May 2019 KSA 10:41 - GMT 07:41