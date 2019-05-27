The European Parliament spokesman says turnout over all of the bloc’s 28 countries was a 20-year high of 50.5% for Sunday’s vote.

Jaume Duch Guillot says the turnout was 8 percentage points higher than the last Europe-wide vote for the parliament in 2014.

He said the figures, which include voting from Britain, which aims to leave the bloc, “shows that European citizens realize that the European Union is part of their everyday reality and future.”

With final results still trickling in early Monday, it appeared that the parliament’s two long-time centrist political groups saw their support shrink at the expense of the anti-immigration far-right and pro-environment Greens.

That was according to seat projections for the 751-seat parliament that Guillot read aloud from the stage in the parliament building in Brussels.

Last Update: Monday, 27 May 2019 KSA 01:34 - GMT 22:34