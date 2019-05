The United States is not seeking regime change in Iran, President Donald Trump said Monday, as tensions between the two countries rise with Washington deploying troops to the region.

“We’re not looking for regime change, we're looking for no nuclear weapons,” Trump said at a press conference in Tokyo, adding that he thinks “we'll make a deal” with Tehran.

Last Update: Monday, 27 May 2019 KSA 09:51 - GMT 06:51