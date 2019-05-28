Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez met on Monday in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the results of the European parliamentary elections, Sanchez’s office said.

During a dinner in the Elysee Palace, the two leaders discussed the allocation of top jobs in parliament and their rejection of the far-right, it added.

“They also analysed the institutional renewal and they agree that new posts need to reflect the new majority in the European Parliament,” a statement of the Spanish PM office said.

Sanchez’s Socialist party (PSOE) finished first in Spain in the European election.

Marine Le Pen’s far-right Rassemblement National won most votes in France but the margin of victory over Macron’s liberal party was narrow.

After Sunday’s election, a coalition of the conservative European People’s Party and the Socialists no longer has a majority in the European Parliament, meaning that they may have to rely on the liberals.

Last Update: Tuesday, 28 May 2019 KSA 08:41 - GMT 05:41