Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to become Britain's next prime minister, must attend court over allegations that he knowingly lied during campaigning for the Brexit referendum, a judge announced Wednesday.

Johnson, the former foreign secretary, will be summoned to appear before a London court to face allegations of misconduct in public office, judge Margot Coleman said in a written decision.

The private prosecution is being brought over the 2016 claim that Britain sends £350 million ($440 million, 400 million euros) a week to the European Union.

Last Update: Wednesday, 29 May 2019 KSA 13:21 - GMT 10:21