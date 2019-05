Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman dismissed on Wednesday remarks made by US National Security Adviser John Bolton, where he said that Iranian naval mines were likely used in the UAE tankers attacks.

“Making such laughable claims... is not strange coming from the US,” foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a statement on its official website.

Last Update: Wednesday, 29 May 2019 KSA 13:47 - GMT 10:47