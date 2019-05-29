Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari was sworn in on Wednesday for a second term at the helm a country struggling with a sluggish economy and a decade-long insurgency.

The 76-year-old former military leader read out his oath but made no other immediate comments at the open-air ceremony in the capital Abuja.

He took 56 percent of votes in February’s presidential election after promising to end violence in the northeast, extend welfare programs and kick start growth with a program of road and rail construction.

But the fighting with the militants of Boko Haram and other groups has shown no sign of abating.

A separate surge of bandit attacks and other violence in the northwest has forced 20,000 refugees to flee to neighboring Niger, the UN refugee agency said on Tuesday.

