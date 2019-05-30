British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt, one of the Conservative candidates vying for Prime Minister Theresa May’s job, told ITV that he would rather delay Brexit past the Oct. 31 deadline than pursue a no-deal exit from the European Union and risk a general election.
The risk of a general election in the next six months would be "very, very devastating," Hunt said in the interview late on Wednesday.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?