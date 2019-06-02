Washington is willing to speak with Iran “with no preconditions”, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday, but stressed his country would continue working to rein in Iran’s “malign activity.”

“We are prepared to engage in a conversation with no preconditions. We are ready to sit down with them,” Pompeo told a joint news conference in Switzerland with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, adding however that “the American effort to fundamentally reverse the malign activity of this Islamic Republic, this revolutionary force, is going to continue.

Last Update: Sunday, 2 June 2019 KSA 14:33 - GMT 11:33