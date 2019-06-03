US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania were greeted by Queen Elizabeth II when they arrived at Buckingham Palace on Monday.



Trump and Melania arrived at the palace by helicopter, landing in the queen’s back garden. Melania wore an elegant white below-the-knee dress with navy blue trim and matching hat.



Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, welcomed the Trumps before they met Elizabeth.

Last Update: Monday, 3 June 2019 KSA 14:43 - GMT 11:43