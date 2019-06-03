US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania were greeted by Queen Elizabeth II when they arrived at Buckingham Palace on Monday.
Trump and Melania arrived at the palace by helicopter, landing in the queen’s back garden. Melania wore an elegant white below-the-knee dress with navy blue trim and matching hat.
Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, welcomed the Trumps before they met Elizabeth.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?