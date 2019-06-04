China on Tuesday issued a pair of travel alerts to its citizens going to the United States, warning them about police harassment and crime.

The warnings come amid an escalating trade war between the world’s two largest economies and other tensions, including trading barbs over each others’ human rights records.

"In recent days, there have been incidents of gun violence, robberies and thefts in the United States," China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism said.



"The department reminds Chinese tourists to fully evaluate the risks of going to the United States, to understand the maintenance of public order of their destination, the laws and regulations, and to conscientiously raise their awareness of safety measures to ensure their safety."

In a separate warning, China’s foreign ministry said US law enforcement agencies have “repeatedly” used methods such as immigration and on-site interviews to “harass” Chinese citizens in the US.

It urged Chinese nationals and Chinese-funded institutions in the US to be cautious and “increase awareness and strengthen preventive measures.”

The warnings come a day after the education ministry said students and academics were facing US visa problems and urged them to assess the “risk” of travelling to the United States.

