London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Tuesday that Donald Trump was a poster boy for far-right activists all over the world, continuing a long-running spat with the US President.

“Surely we should be saying ‘listen, you know, you do realize you’re a poster-boy for the far-right movement around the world,” he told Sky News in an interview, citing Trump’s policies on Muslims and immigration centers.

Upon his arrival in the UK on Monday, Trump renewed his verbal attacks on Khan, calling him a “stone-cold loser” after the mayor criticized the British government’s decision to offer a state visit to Trump.

“@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly ‘nasty’ to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom,” Trump said on Twitter shortly before Air Force One landed at Stansted Airport near London.

Trump, May discuss bilateral trade deal

UK’s PM May and her husband Philip (L) pose with US President Trump and wife Melania outside 10 Downing Street in London on June 4, 2019. (AFP)

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump met with British Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing St. in London.

May and her husband Philip greeted Trump and first lady Melania, and the foursome posed for photographs.

May is to step down Friday as head of her Conservative Party over her failure to secure Britain’s exit from the European Union.

The leaders are discussing a possible bilateral trade deal to take effect once the UK leaves the European Union and Britain’s decision about whether Chinese telecoms firm Huawei can work on parts of the country’s new 5G wireless communications network.

The US wants allies to exclude Huawei from all 5G networks over fears it could let the Chinese government gain access to data.

Last Update: Tuesday, 4 June 2019 KSA 14:46 - GMT 11:46