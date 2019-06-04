US President Donald Trump had a 20-minute phone call with Boris Johnson on Tuesday but the favorite to replace Theresa May as British prime minister declined a face-to-face meeting due to a prior commitment, ITV’s political editor said.
Trump praised Johnson just before he arrived in Britain for this week’s state visit, saying he thought the former London mayor and former British foreign secretary would do a “very good job” as the next prime minister.
ITV’s Robert Peston, citing a source close to Johnson, said Trump had offered a one-to-one meeting.
