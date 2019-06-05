US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation in Libya and West Africa during a meeting in Britain on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.
“President Trump and Chancellor Merkel had a pull aside meeting for about 10 minutes,” Sanders said.
“They agreed to discuss further at the G20,” she added. The G20 meeting takes place in Japan later this month.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?