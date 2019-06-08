Hong Kong is pushing for sweeping legal changes that would for the first time allow fugitives captured in Hong Kong to be sent to mainland China for trial.
The proposal and official refusals to back down have sparked growing outrage in the business, diplomatic, and legal communities, which fear corrosion of the legal autonomy of Hong Kong and the difficulty of guaranteeing a fair trial in China.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?