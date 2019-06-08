Hong Kong is pushing for sweeping legal changes that would for the first time allow fugitives captured in Hong Kong to be sent to mainland China for trial.



The proposal and official refusals to back down have sparked growing outrage in the business, diplomatic, and legal communities, which fear corrosion of the legal autonomy of Hong Kong and the difficulty of guaranteeing a fair trial in China.

