At least one person was killed when a helicopter crashed into a building on Seventh Avenue in midtown Manhattan on Monday, the New York fire department said.



The department said on Twitter that firefighters were on the scene of the crash landing, which took place in rainy weather. Further details were not immediately available.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, who was at the scene soon after the crash, told reporters that it appeared a helicopter attempted a forced emergency landing on the roof and that no one inside the building had been injured. It was not clear if the weather was a contributing factor.

Nathan Hutton, who works in information technology for the French bank BNP Paribas on the 29th floor, said the building shook when the helicopter slammed into the roof.

“It felt like you were just standing there, and someone takes their hand and just shoves you,” he said. “You felt it through the whole building.”

Melvin Douglas, 50, who was selling umbrellas on the street, said he heard a “rumble” when the helicopter crash-landed.

“I didn't see it, but I felt it,” said Douglas. “Smoke was on top of the building.”

Last Update: Monday, 10 June 2019 KSA 22:19 - GMT 19:19