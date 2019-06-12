About 30 people were killed, including 16 Cameroonian soldiers, in an attack carried out by extremist group Boko Haram on a small island on Lake Chad in Cameroon’s remote far north on Sunday, local mayor Ali Ramat told Reuters.
The death toll in the district of Darak, confirmed by a military source, is one of the worst atrocities carried out by Boko Haram in Cameroon in years.
