About 30 people were killed, including 16 Cameroonian soldiers, in an attack carried out by extremist group Boko Haram on a small island on Lake Chad in Cameroon’s remote far north on Sunday, local mayor Ali Ramat told Reuters.



The death toll in the district of Darak, confirmed by a military source, is one of the worst atrocities carried out by Boko Haram in Cameroon in years.

Last Update: Wednesday, 12 June 2019 KSA 19:03 - GMT 16:03