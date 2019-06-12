French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been ordered to stand trial over three Twitter posts from 2015 showing ISIS atrocities, a judicial source told AFP on Wednesday.

A judge in Nanterre, just west of Paris, issued the ruling after Le Pen was charged last year with circulating “violent messages that incite terrorism or pornography or seriously harm human dignity” and that can be viewed by a minor.

