Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for an unprecedented visit of a little over 24 hours, during which he aims to try to decrease tensions between Iran and the United States.

Iran's state television broadcast live footage of Abe descending from his plane shortly before 2:00 pm (0930 GMT), where he was received by Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at Tehran's Mehrabad airport.

Last Update: Wednesday, 12 June 2019 KSA 14:42 - GMT 11:42