A second patient affected with the deadly Ebola virus in Uganda has died in the current outbreak, a health ministry official said on Thursday.



“A grandmother also died last night,” Emanuel Ainebyona, Uganda health ministry spokesman told Reuters.



The first fatality, a five-year-old boy who had crossed into Uganda from Democratic Republic of Congo, died late on Tuesday.

Last Update: Thursday, 13 June 2019 KSA 14:21 - GMT 11:21