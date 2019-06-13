A second patient affected with the deadly Ebola virus in Uganda has died in the current outbreak, a health ministry official said on Thursday.
“A grandmother also died last night,” Emanuel Ainebyona, Uganda health ministry spokesman told Reuters.
The first fatality, a five-year-old boy who had crossed into Uganda from Democratic Republic of Congo, died late on Tuesday.
