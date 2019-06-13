The UN Security Council will on Thursday discuss the situation in the Gulf following suspected attacks on two oil tankers, at the request of the United States, diplomats said.



The closed-door meeting was called after a Norwegian-owned tanker and a Singapore-owned ship were attacked in the Gulf of Oman, a month after explosions damaged four oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

"It’s unacceptable for any party to attack commercial shipping and today’s attacks on ships in the Gulf of Oman raise very serious concerns,” acting US Ambassador to the UN Jonathan Cohen told a council meeting on cooperation between the United Nations and the League of Arab States.



“The US government is providing assistance and will continue to assess the situation,” he said.

