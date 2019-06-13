A US official said Iran was “highly likely” behind the attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, according to CBS News.

Two tankers were hit in suspected attacks in the Gulf of Oman and the crew have been evacuated, shipping sources said, a month after a similar incident in which four tankers in the region were struck.

A United States defense official told CBS News it was “highly likely Iran caused these attacks.”

According to CBS News, the US official dismissed an Iranian claim to have rescued the crews of both vessels in the Gulf of Oman, calling it “patently false.”

The official also told CBS News that US authorities are expected to recover sufficient debris from the attacks to be able to trace them back to their source.

Any retaliation from the US would depend on the evidence found linking the attacks to Iran, the official said to CBS News.



Last Update: Thursday, 13 June 2019 KSA 18:29 - GMT 15:29