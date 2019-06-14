The European Union’s police agency says that ISIS extremist group’s recruitment and use of women to support its extremist cause could pave the way for different female roles in extremist groups in the future.

In a 34-page report on ISIS propaganda targeting women presented on Friday at Europol’s headquarters, the agency said “female jihadis are as ideologically motivated as their male counterparts and their sense of empowerment lies in contributing to the building of an Islamic state.”

At its peak, in 2014-15, ISIS controlled an area the size of Britain across Syria and Iraq and launched a series of attacks around the world.

In March, US-backed forces declared victory over ISIS, but the group’s affiliates in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, Afghanistan and other countries continue to pose a threat.

Last Update: Friday, 14 June 2019 KSA 14:28 - GMT 11:28