Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said on Friday that he spoke with US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, to exchange opinions on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s latest trip to Iran and on the latest attacks on a Japanese-operated oil tanker in the Middle East.

Kono said they are still exchanging information with related countries, including the US on what had really occurred.

His remarks came after a Japanese-operated tanker headed to Singapore was attacked on Thursday while traveling near the Strait of Hormuz, just as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was wrapping up his high-stakes visit in Tehran to help de-escalate regional tension.

Kono said that Abe’s visit was a ‘fruitful’ one and that Japan hopes to continue dialogue with Iran to ease the tension.

Last Update: Friday, 14 June 2019 KSA 15:50 - GMT 12:50