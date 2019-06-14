Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said on Friday that he spoke with US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, to exchange opinions on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s latest trip to Iran and on the latest attacks on a Japanese-operated oil tanker in the Middle East.SHOW MORE
