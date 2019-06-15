“Hundreds of thousands of women” mobilized in Switzerland on Friday to defend their rights and demand equal pay, strike organizers said.

“June 14, 2019, enters the recent history of Switzerland as the biggest political event. Considering the whole day, several hundred thousand women took part in actions, strikes and walkouts,” said a statement by USS, an umbrella organization grouping 16 Swiss unions.

