Beijing reiterated its backing of Hong Kong’s embattled leader Carrie Lam on Monday after a massive demonstration demanding she resigns over a controversial extradition bill.

“The central government will continue to firmly support the chief executive and efforts by the government of the Special Administrative Region to govern according to law,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said.

Last Update: Monday, 17 June 2019 KSA 11:17 - GMT 08:17