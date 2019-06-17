European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Monday convened with the bloc's foreign ministers gathering in Luxembourg for their monthly meeting.

Mogherini said that the EU has called for maximum restraint in the Gulf, following attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman that have raised fears of a broader confrontation in the region.

"We have called for the maximum restraint (in the Gulf) and I think that's of particular wisdom have been the words of the secretary-general of the United Nations, (Antonio) Guterres when he says that the world cannot afford another crisis," Mogherini said.

During the meeting, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok condemned the attacks, stating that "any attack on merchant vessels is unacceptable".

Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also said that Germany is comparing British and US intelligence on the tanker attacks with its own information.

The crises in the Arabian Gulf and Sudan, and the upcoming summit of EU leaders were expected to dominate the talks.

The ministers will also meet their counterpart from Jordan, who will be attending the meeting.

- Developing

Last Update: Monday, 17 June 2019 KSA 11:30 - GMT 08:30