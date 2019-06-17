An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck in eastern Indonesia on Monday, the European monitoring agency said, but there were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.
The epicenter was 133 kilometers northwest of the city of Kupang on Timor island, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
