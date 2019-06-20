Chinese state media said former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei admitted his guilt during a court hearing on Thursday after prosecutors accused him of taking 14.5 million yuan ($2.11 million) in bribes.

The court, in the northern city of Tianjin, will announce its verdict at a later date, the official People’s Daily said.

It is not clear who Meng’s lawyer is and it was not possible to reach him or a legal representative for comment.

Meng, the first Chinese president of Interpol, was last heard from on September 25 as he left French city of Lyon, where the police agency is based, for China.

That day, his wife said he sent a social media message telling her to “wait for my call,” before sending a knife emoji signifying danger. She said she feared for his life.

Beijing, which had remained tight-lipped about Meng’s fate since French officials disclosed his disappearance, said in a one-line statement that Meng “is currently under investigation on suspicion of violating the law”.

His wife, who has been granted asylum in France, has said the charges against him are politically motivated.

Last Update: Thursday, 20 June 2019 KSA 09:14 - GMT 06:14