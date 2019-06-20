UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned by the Iranian shooting down of US drone and urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint, a UN spokesman said on Thursday.
“It’s important that all parties exercise maximum restraint and avoid any action that could inflame the situation,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.
