The United States has asked the United Nations Security Council to meet on Iran behind closed-doors on Monday, diplomats said.



“We will brief the council on the latest developments with regard to Iran and present further information from our investigation into the recent tanker incidents,” the US mission to the United Nations said in a note to council colleagues, seen by Reuters.

Last Update: Friday, 21 June 2019 KSA 18:05 - GMT 15:05