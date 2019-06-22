US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he will impose additional sanctions against Iran in an effort to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons, adding that military action was still a possibility.

“We are putting additional sanctions on Iran,” Trump said.

“In some cases we are going slowly, but in other cases we are moving rapidly.”

Trump spoke to reporters as he prepared to depart Washington for the presidential retreat Camp David, where he said he would be deliberating on Iran.

Trump made his comments after recently calling off military actions against Iran to retaliate for the downing of a US military drone.

On Saturday, Iran warned the United States that any aggression against the Islamic republic would have serious consequences for US interests in the region.

“Firing one bullet towards Iran will set fire to the interests of America and its allies” in the Middle East, armed forces general staff spokesman Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi told the Tasnim News Agency.

Last Update: Saturday, 22 June 2019 KSA 18:18 - GMT 15:18