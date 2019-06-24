Belgian police have arrested and charged a man with planning a terrorist attack against the US embassy in Brussels, prosecutors said on Monday.



The man, identified only by his initials M.G., was arrested on Saturday. He denies accusations, the prosecutors said in a statement.



Prosecutors said they had “converging indications” that led them to believe the man was plotting an attack.



To protect the ongoing investigation, no more details will be released at this stage, the statement said.

Last Update: Monday, 24 June 2019 KSA 17:49 - GMT 14:49