Russia and its partners will take steps to counter new sanctions that Washington has said it will impose on Iran, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies on Monday.



In the comments reported by TASS and RIA, Ryabkov did not specify what those steps would be.



He said the imposition of US sanctions would aggravate tensions, and Washington should instead be seeking dialogue with Tehran, the agencies quoted him as saying.

New sanctions imposed by the US on Iran are illegal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.



Speaking on a regular media call, Peskov declined to say what measures Russia might adopt to counteract the US sanctions.

Last Update: Monday, 24 June 2019 KSA 13:03 - GMT 10:03