The security chief of Ethiopia’s northern Amhara state, suspected of being behind a coup bid in the region and of possible links to the assassination of the army chief, has been shot dead, state media reported Monday.

“Asaminew Tsige, who has been in hiding since the failed coup attempt over the weekend has been shot dead” in the regional capital Bahir Dar, state broadcaster EBC reported.

Ethiopian forces had been hunting down Asamnew since soldiers loyal to him on Saturday attacked a meeting of the Amhara government, killing the regional governor and his adviser.

That attack was followed hours later by the assassination in Addis Ababa of the chief of Ethiopia’s military and a retired army general by a bodyguard.

An internet shutdown remains in force across Ethiopia following the Saturday killings.

Ethiopian military have set up checkpoints in the capital and in the Amhara region.

Flags are flying at half-mast Monday which has been declared a day of national mourning following the four killings.

Last Update: Monday, 24 June 2019 KSA 16:22 - GMT 13:22