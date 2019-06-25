All Iran has to do is “walk through that open door” to enter negotiations with the US over the nuclear program, National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Tuesday during a visit in Jerusalem.

Bolton also described as “deafening” Iran’s apparent silence on an offer to negotiate with Washington.

“The president has held the door open to real negotiations,” Bolton said in a statement.

“In response, Iran’s silence has been deafening,” he added.

The United States imposed sanctions Monday on Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and others, which the Iranian foreign ministry said meant a “permanent closure of the path to diplomacy” with the US administration

Last Update: Tuesday, 25 June 2019 KSA 10:17 - GMT 07:17