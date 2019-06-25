Acting US defense secretary Mark Esper is heading to Europe to try to persuade NATO allies to work with the Trump administration on Iran sanctions and security in the Middle East.

His trip comes amid worries that the US and Iran may be on a path to war, even as the Trump administration ratchets up economic pressure on Tehran.

When Esper steps off his plane in Brussels on Tuesday, he will also have to assure his international counterparts and military commanders in the region that the US military is in stable and capable hands.

Esper, who had been Army secretary, took over as interim Pentagon chief Monday, replacing Patrick Shanahan, who resigned.

