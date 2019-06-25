A Turkish court ruled on Tuesday to release US Consulate employee Nazmi Mete Canturk from house arrest due to health issues but said he could not leave the country during his trial.



Canturk, a security officer at the US Consulate in Istanbul, and his wife and daughter are accused of links to the network of Fethullah Gulen, the US-based Muslim cleric blamed by Ankara for a failed 2016 coup.

