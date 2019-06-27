Two people were killed and seven injured when an Antonov An-24 passenger plane made an emergency landing at a regional airport in Russia’s Buryatia Republic, in Siberia, on Thursday, the area’s emergency situations ministry said.

There were 46 people, including four crew, on board the plane, which was en route from the regional capital of Ulan-Ude to Nizhneangarsk.

The ministry said the plane over-shot the runway after landing, hit a small building and caught fire.

Regional authorities said a pilot and technician had been killed in the accident, but all the passengers had been safely evacuated before a fire destroyed the plane.

The flight was operated by Russian regional airline Angara, media reported.

Last Update: Thursday, 27 June 2019 KSA 10:08 - GMT 07:08