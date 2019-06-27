The United States special envoy to Iran said on Thursday his country’s policy of maximum economic pressure on Tehran was working and warned that US Sanctions did not give it the right to breach its nuclear commitments.
“We are dedicated to this policy of maximum economic pressure because it is working, it is denying the regime historic levels of revenue,” Brian Hook told Reuters ahead of a meeting with senior French, British and German diplomats in Paris.
