A US special envoy to North Korea said on Friday that Washington was ready to hold constructive talks with Pyongyang to make “simultaneous, parallel” progress on an agreement reached by the two countries last year, South Korea’s foreign ministry said.
Stephen Biegun made the remarks to his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon during a meeting in Seoul on Friday, the ministry said in a statement.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?