Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on Friday to attend the May 9 Victory Day commemorative events in Moscow next year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov told reporters Trump reacted positively and the two leaders who met at the G20 summit in Osaka discussed arms controls, the situation in Syria, ties with China and factors restricting mutual trade between Russia and the United States.

On Friday, President Trump sardonically asked President Putin to please not meddle in US elections, appearing to make light of a scandal that led to an investigation of his campaign’s contact with the Kremlin during 2016 elections.

Leaders of the Group of 20 opened a high-stakes summit in Japan’s Osaka on Friday that is expected to be one of the most fractious in years.

Last Update: Friday, 28 June 2019 KSA 15:28 - GMT 12:28