The number of suspects Russia is investigating over a major oil contamination in the Druzhba pipeline earlier this year has risen from 10 to 13, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing a lawyer for one of the suspects.



Russia’s Transneft pipeline monopoly said earlier this month that four suspects in the case worked for its Transneft-Druzhba subsidiary, while six other people had also earlier been accused of involvement.

Last Update: Friday, 28 June 2019 KSA 10:24 - GMT 07:24