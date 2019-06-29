Leaders from the Group of 20 acknowledged that trade and geopolitical frictions have escalated, as they wrapped up a summit in Japan dominated by the US-China trade war.

“Most importantly, trade and geopolitical tensions have intensified,” the G20 leaders said in a statement.

Nineteen members of the G20, without the United States, agreed Saturday to the “irreversibility” of the Paris climate deal and pledged its full implementation, after two days of talks.

The language in the final statement after the summit in Japan’s Osaka mirrors what was agreed during last year’s G20, but was hard-won after objections from the United States.

Saturday, 29 June 2019