US President Donald Trump landed in South Korea on Saturday after inviting Kim Jong Un, the leader of nuclear-armed North Korea, to an impromptu meeting in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula.

Air Force One touched down at Osan air base south of the capital, an AFP journalist on board said.

Trump earlier tweeted from Japan, where he was attending a G-20 summit, that he would be willing to meet Kim “at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!”

Last Update: Saturday, 29 June 2019 KSA 13:30 - GMT 10:30