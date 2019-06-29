The G20 next year will be held in a “wonderful place”, US President Trump says at a press conference following the G20 summit, referring to Saudi Arabia.

“China is going to be buying a tremendous amount of food and agricultural product very soon. Our farmers are going to be a tremendous beneficiary,” Trump said.

Trump also said he’s holding off on new China tariffs for the ‘time being’.

He added that he is going to South Korea following the closing of the summit on Saturday, and “may or may not see Kim Jong Un.”

Answering a question regarding Russia, the President said: “I won not because of Russia, not because of anyone, but myself.”

He also said that he sees trade going up with Russia.

Answering a question about the late journalist Jamal Khashoggi, US President Trump said: “As of this moment, more than 13 people are being prosecuted and I hear the numbers are going to be going up… they’ve (Saudi Arabia) taken it very seriously.”

“They are a terrific ally, they’re creating hundreds of thousands of jobs in this country,” he added.

Last Update: Saturday, 29 June 2019 KSA 10:24 - GMT 07:24