US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he was open to a trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping that would be “monumental”, as they began high-stake talks that could ease tensions or plunge the world’s two largest economies into a deeper trade war.

“It would be historic if we could do a fair trade deal,” Trump said, adding: “I actually think that we were very close and then something happened where it slipped a little bit and now we’re getting a little bit closer,” Trump said on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) meeting in Osaka, western Japan.

“We are totally open to it,” added Trump after Xi said “cooperation and dialogue” are better than “confrontation”.

The best that most experts expect is a truce, which would avoid the imposition of further tariffs, and open the way for additional discussions and an eventual deal.

“We want to do some things that will even it up with respect to trade,” Trump said.

He also heaped praise on Xi and China.

“We have had a lot of time together, we’ve become friends,” Trump said.

“Chinese culture, it’s an incredible culture,” he added.

Last Update: Saturday, 29 June 2019 KSA 06:22 - GMT 03:22