Taliban fighters killed eight election commission employees on Saturday night inside a district center in Afghanistan’s southern province of Kandahar, officials said on Sunday.



The employees of the Independent Election Commission were stationed at the government office in Maruf district to register voters when fighters of the hardline extremist group launched an attack.



Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last Update: Sunday, 30 June 2019 KSA 11:43 - GMT 08:43