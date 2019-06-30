North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet US President Donald Trump in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula on Sunday, the South’s President Moon Jae-in said.

“The leaders of the US and North Korea will have a handshake for peace standing at Panmunjom, the symbol of division,” Moon said, referring to the “truce village” in the DMZ.

“We're going to the DMZ border and I'll be meeting with Chairman Kim. I look forward to it very much,” Trump told reporters in Seoul. “We've developed a very good relationship.”

