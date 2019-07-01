A large blast rocked the diplomatic district of Kabul on Monday, sending a plume of black smoke over the Afghan capital.



Reuters witnesses said the sound shook the building. Kabul police officials confirmed there had been an explosion.

The explosion early Monday occurred as the streets in the capital were packed with morning commuters. Officials and police were at the scene of the blast and few details were available, including casualties.

Kabul's chief police spokesman, Firdous Faramaz, could only confirm the explosion, but was unclear on the target or the type of explosive device.

Both the Taliban and ISIS operate in Kabul. The attack comes as the Taliban and the United States hold talks in Qatar, where the militant group maintains a political office.

Last Update: Monday, 1 July 2019 KSA 07:49 - GMT 04:49